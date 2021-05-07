Raymond James Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$47.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

IFP traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$36.87. 438,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$7.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Interfor will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,200.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

