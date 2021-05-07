Raymond James Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.63.

AMD opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 278,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $3,148,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

