Raymond James Increases Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $63.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCAT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of HCAT opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $1,122,310. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.