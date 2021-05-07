Raymond James Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$58.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian increased their price target on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.60.

TSE STN traded down C$0.68 on Friday, hitting C$53.61. 172,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.75. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$59.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Also, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354 in the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

