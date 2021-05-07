Raymond James Boosts Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target to $60.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NYSE LEG opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $57.01.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

