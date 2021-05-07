Raymond James Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $60.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE BRO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. 7,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.