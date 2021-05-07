Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Receives GBX 2,011.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,011.80 ($26.28).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Rathbone Brothers stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,808 ($23.62). 97,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,197. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,358 ($17.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,874 ($24.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,753.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,599.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.