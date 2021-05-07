Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PACK. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

PACK traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.63. 5,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,307. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

