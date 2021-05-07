Radix Price Reaches $0.14 (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Radix has a market cap of $103.21 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radix has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00083044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00787211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.29 or 0.08803139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00045952 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.