Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Issues Earnings Results

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. BTIG Research raised their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

