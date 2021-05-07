R1 RCM Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the healthcare provider will earn $0.46 per share for the year.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

RCM stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 272.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,671.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

