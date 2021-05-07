Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 17.97%.

QTRHF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 15,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.58. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.