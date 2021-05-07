QuarkChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.20 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $217.90 million and $13.20 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00084216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.96 or 0.00798896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00101922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.99 or 0.08865531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.