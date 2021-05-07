Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $38.95 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $38.95 or 0.00067088 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $470.26 million and $6.14 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003055 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.45 or 0.00682808 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.