Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.130–0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 million-$984 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.57 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.030–0.010 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.28.

Shares of NYSE XM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,794. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

