QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $188.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.77. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 195,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 101,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

