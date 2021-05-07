Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.66

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.66 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08), with a volume of 7034163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a market cap of £73.40 million and a PE ratio of -12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.86.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

