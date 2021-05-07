Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.48.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $184.14. The company had a trading volume of 70,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,214. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Qorvo by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Qorvo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

