Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Raised by Analyst

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

NYSE ETN opened at $146.44 on Friday. Eaton has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.