Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on B. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Barnes Group stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

