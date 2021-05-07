Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.47.

Shares of WLK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.39. 651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,887. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $103.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

