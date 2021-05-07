Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Cut by Truist Securiti

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $30.28. 1,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,147. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after purchasing an additional 459,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 64,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 239,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

