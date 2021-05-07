Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Reduced by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QSR. Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

QSR stock opened at C$83.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.10. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$67.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.28. The stock has a market cap of C$25.64 billion and a PE ratio of 40.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 100.14%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

