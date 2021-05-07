Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cummins in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2021 earnings at $16.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMI. Argus upped their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

CMI stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.13. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

