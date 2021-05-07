Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Toromont Industries Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toromont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TIH. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.67.

TIH opened at C$105.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$61.09 and a twelve month high of C$106.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,250. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

