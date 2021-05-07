Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ GT opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,691,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,519,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

