Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Stericycle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.