Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LDI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE:LDI opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

