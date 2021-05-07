Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Increased by Analyst

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LTHM. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of LTHM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. Livent has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

