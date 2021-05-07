Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Invitae Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Invitae in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Invitae stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. 69,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,269. Invitae has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Invitae by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.