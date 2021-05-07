Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inogen, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

INGN stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -733.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39.

In other news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,530.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568 in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,805,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Inogen by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inogen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.