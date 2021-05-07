Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Decreased by Truist Securiti

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

ICF International stock opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $97.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.