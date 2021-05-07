Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Galecto, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Galecto in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.50) EPS.

Get Galecto alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $5.49 on Friday. Galecto has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at $8,192,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.