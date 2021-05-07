Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

FBHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

FBHS opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

