Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.54.

Etsy stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Etsy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.