Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $146.44 on Thursday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.