Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Increased by Analyst

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of CR stock opened at $98.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Crane has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 259.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 211.6% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Crane by 74.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 21.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Crane by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 8.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

