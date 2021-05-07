Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colfax in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Colfax stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -854.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Colfax by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Colfax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 1,455.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,792 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.