Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $70.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at $55,762,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $25,300,000. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

