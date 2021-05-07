Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Cut by Cormark (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

AEM opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 77.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

