Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for LyondellBasell Industries Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.84.

NYSE LYB opened at $114.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,756 shares of company stock valued at $284,487. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

