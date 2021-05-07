Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $40.35 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 200,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

