Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Globus Medical, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on GMED. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

NYSE:GMED opened at $72.90 on Friday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 63.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 55.1% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 48,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.