Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Issued By William Blair

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $181.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.20. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 78.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

