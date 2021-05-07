Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Issued By Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

AEM opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.