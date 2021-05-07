Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Increased by Analyst

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $115.70 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.