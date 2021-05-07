Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ArcBest Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

ARCB stock opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

