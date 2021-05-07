Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for DocuSign, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for DocuSign in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DocuSign’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $193.62 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $115.11 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.08 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DocuSign by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.