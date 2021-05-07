Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Issued By B. Riley

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nephros in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ NEPH opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.88. Nephros has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPH. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 266,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros in the 4th quarter worth $4,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.