PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 378.50 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 387 ($5.06). Approximately 127,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 244,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.17).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRTC shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 276.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 405.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 362.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

